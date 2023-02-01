Saturday Night Live Gets A Surprising New Cast Member In Pedro Pascal's The Last Of Us Crossover Promo

Pedro Pascal, our collective internet daddy, might be a little bit too comfortable in his role as a protector.

The actor is currently stealing our hearts as a gruff and traumatized survivalist in HBO's "The Last of Us," where he's reluctantly carting a teenage girl across the country despite the ever-present threat of mushroom zombies intent on tearing them apart. Lucky for us, even if Pascal's Joel doesn't manage to survive until the end of the season, the actor will still be all over our screens in March when "The Mandalorian" returns for season 3. This time his child cargo will be an alien infant by the name of Grogu, and instead of trekking across post-apocalyptic America, he'll be cruising through various galaxies.

Needless to say, this is Pedro Pascal's world and we're just living in it. He's everywhere, all the time, making the world a wonderful place as the protector of small children that we can't help being emotionally attached to. In addition to dominating spring's TV lineup, Pascal can next be seen testing out his comedic chops on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. It's his first time snagging the prestigious hosting gig and given how hilarious he is on a regular basis, I'm willing to bet he'll make the perfect host, but only if he can shake the character of Joel for a week. According to the latest SNL promo, that might be a bit of a challenge for Pascal who nearly takes a hammer to an innocent cast member. You can check out the close call below.