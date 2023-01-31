Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination For To Leslie Will Stand

The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences met today to discuss Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar nomination for the little-seen film "To Leslie" today, and Variety now reports they've determined the nomination will stand. Riseborough will compete alongside Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas at the 95th Academy Awards this March.

Riseborough's nomination for her portrayal of an alcoholic mother in Michael Morris' "To Leslie" came as a surprise for many people when it was announced last week, but the actress had been receiving a groundswell of support — including several high-profile celebrity shout-outs on social media — in the weeks leading up the nomination. Still, the use of grassroots outreach in Riseborough's name as opposed to a traditional studio-driven For Your Consideration campaign made "To Leslie" the subject of scrutiny, and the Academy announced on Friday that they'd be investigating whether or not the campaign broke any guidelines.

The answer seems clear: the campaign for "To Leslie" didn't meet the criteria for Riseborough's dismissal from the race, but some aspects of it reportedly still rubbed the Academy powers that be the wrong way. "Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the 'To Leslie' awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film's campaigning tactics," Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement shared by Variety. He continued: