The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Creators On The Season 2 Episode They're Most Proud Of [Exclusive Interview]

This show is reportedly Disney's first TV PG-rated show, so what kind of liberties come with that? What does that allow you to do that you couldn't before?

Smith: Well, once we fought to elevate the show to a PG, because we were telling teen stories, once we elevated Penny's age, we knew that we weren't going to tap dance around any subject matter anymore. But in order to do that, the chains got to be loosened a bit more. We got to be able to have a language that families can –

Farquhar: Well, we didn't know there was a PG rating. Remember, that was what they came at us with when they saw the show.

Smith: We had to go in and fight for what PG meant. Remember? That's what it was. They gave us a PG rating, but they didn't know what that was going to translate to for us. So once we gave them the translation, they were like, "Well, what is this?" "This is PG, that's what this is."

So we had a discussion and we ended up, thankfully, on the other side of it, once we convinced them that the material can actually translate in animation. In other words, an odd thing happens in the process of animation. Some jokes, when you look at them on the page, may seem a bit more risqué; even though it's funny, it's walking a line. But all of a sudden, when it gets translated in animation, somehow there's a process where it becomes acceptable, because there are jokes that we dropped early on because the executive brass was kind of nervous about certain lines or whatever.

And then after the animation was done, we dropped the line back in. [That's] a little show-making judo that I'm dropping you behind the scenes on, that I shouldn't be doing. But it was a way to preserve a line that we all thought was funny, that we knew it was going to work. "Just let it breathe, let it breathe and let the process happen to you and I can show you how this is going to work." So through the magic of animation, which is a magical medium, and that's the beauty of it, too. It's something that is the most intelligent magic trick and the most whimsical magic trick that you can visually display, and we can take the most "walking the line" material that's incredibly funny and thought-provoking and all the things that you want in an animated show or movie or whatever, and the magic of animation makes it digestible, makes it palatable.

That's the fun of working on the show is constantly proving that proof of concept. I love to see Ralph when we're in script meetings and Ralph fighting for his material and I know what is going to happen on the other side — this is going to work out just fine. But I love Ralph when he's passionate about this material. "This is going to work!" And I'm like, "Of course. Yeah, of course it is. We can make these lines work, we can make these lines work." But when you're just seeing one phase of it and Ralph is the only one fighting, it's a hard thing. It's a hard thing, but it's fun. When you come out the other side of it, the way we do it makes it really fun and worth it. I think that when the medium gets really fun material to play with, we can be very fanciful with the end result, and that's the fun of it.