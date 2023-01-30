The 2023 Oscar Nominated Movies Got A Nice Little Boost At The Box Office

Last week, the 2023 Oscar nominations were revealed, bringing awards season to a head as Hollywood's biggest night quickly approaches. One thing that stood out upon inspection of the nominees, particularly for Best Picture, is that, overall, the films performed much better financially this year. Last year's field was honoring films released in 2021, which was absolutely a mixed bag for the exhibition business. In any event, things continued to look good for this year's nominees this past weekend as many of the films competing for the top prizes at the Academy Awards saw a sizable boost in ticket sales.

Yes, "Avatar: The Way of Water" nabbed a Best Picture nomination and yes, it once again topped the charts for the seventh weekend in a row, taking in $15.7 million. But that's not what we're looking at here. We have to go much further down the charts to see the impact of the Oscar nominations. For example, A24 capitalized on "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earning a Best Picture nod by re-releasing it in 1,400 theaters, where it earned another $1.014 million. It now stands at $105.1 million worldwide. Even though it has been available on VOD and Blu-ray for months, people still turned up.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. also re-released "Elvis" all across the country, though the studio declined to report on its earnings. Still, anything was gravy at this point, since the movie took in $287.3 million in its original run. Meanwhile, "The Whale," for which Brendan Fraser earned a Best Actor nomination, added 130 theaters and dropped just 19.8%, adding $1.013 million to its growing total, which sits at just shy of $15 million domestic. Darren Aronfsky's film expands internationally throughout February and March in the lead up to the Oscars.