Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Are On The Case (Again)

Before we get to the "Murder Mystery 2" trailer, can we talk about Adam Sandler's career real quick? The popular actor simply owned the 1990s with a string of hilarious hits like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "The Wedding Singer," but a funny thing happened on the way to establishing himself as the go-to comedy leading man. A director by the name of Paul Thomas Anderson approached him for this little movie called "Punch-Drunk Love" in 2002, casting him entirely against type and giving him a career-best role that allowed audiences to see that he offered so much more than what they'd gotten used to. Of course, he'd follow that up with about a dozen more movies that we'd expect from him ... that is, until he enjoyed a bit of a renaissance period between "Sandy Wexler," "The Meyerowitz Stories," and especially the Safdie brothers anxiety-inducing "Uncut Gems."

Well, Sandler's back in familiar territory once again on the extreme opposite end of that career spectrum. Reteaming with Netflix and Jennifer Aniston for a sequel to the 2019 original, the imaginatively-titled "Murder Mystery 2" sees the enigma of an actor doing what he can do in his sleep: wacky physical comedy opposite the funniest and most beautiful leading women in the business. This will actually be Sandler and Aniston's third movie together after 2011's "Just Go With It," taking the "Well, if it ain't broke" route with the easy chemistry the two real-life friends share. Who can blame them?

You can check out the trailer below.