Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Are On The Case (Again)
Before we get to the "Murder Mystery 2" trailer, can we talk about Adam Sandler's career real quick? The popular actor simply owned the 1990s with a string of hilarious hits like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," and "The Wedding Singer," but a funny thing happened on the way to establishing himself as the go-to comedy leading man. A director by the name of Paul Thomas Anderson approached him for this little movie called "Punch-Drunk Love" in 2002, casting him entirely against type and giving him a career-best role that allowed audiences to see that he offered so much more than what they'd gotten used to. Of course, he'd follow that up with about a dozen more movies that we'd expect from him ... that is, until he enjoyed a bit of a renaissance period between "Sandy Wexler," "The Meyerowitz Stories," and especially the Safdie brothers anxiety-inducing "Uncut Gems."
Well, Sandler's back in familiar territory once again on the extreme opposite end of that career spectrum. Reteaming with Netflix and Jennifer Aniston for a sequel to the 2019 original, the imaginatively-titled "Murder Mystery 2" sees the enigma of an actor doing what he can do in his sleep: wacky physical comedy opposite the funniest and most beautiful leading women in the business. This will actually be Sandler and Aniston's third movie together after 2011's "Just Go With It," taking the "Well, if it ain't broke" route with the easy chemistry the two real-life friends share. Who can blame them?
You can check out the trailer below.
Watch the Murder Mystery 2 trailer
The original "Murder Mystery" saw Sandler's Nick Spitz and Aniston's Audrey Spitz unwittingly fall headfirst into (what else?) a murder mystery of the highest order, forcing the married couple to put on their detective's hats and stop the murderer before too many innocents fell victim. That didn't exactly go smoothly, as the trailer for the sequel playfully points out, but "Murder Mystery 2" now sees the pair trying to start up their own sleuthing business ... to mixed results.
They're still stumbling right into the midst of audacious crimes, but this time the action sees a rich and powerful figure kidnapped and held for ransom and leaving nothing but a roomful of suspects. Yes, yes, this premise doesn't quite seem like it lends itself to the title "Murder Mystery," but we'll let it slide this time. Written by James Vanderbilt (returning after writing the script for the original) and directed by newcomer Jeremy Garelick (stepping into the shoes of Kyle Newacheck), "Murder Mystery 2" looks to up the ante and keep giving Netflix subscribers more of what they loved the first time around. Starring Sandler and Aniston, the co-leads will be joined by Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Dany Boon, and Adeel Akhtar.
"Murder Mystery 2" debuts March 31, 2023 on Netflix.
Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.