You Can Watch The First Episode Of HBO's The Last Of Us Online For Free

For those who have been considering giving HBO's "The Last of Us" a try, now may well be the perfect time to do just that. The premium cable network has made it extremely easy to at least start the high-profile series, which is based on the incredibly popular video game of the same name. The first episode of the show is now available to stream for free with zero strings attached. The only potential downside? Those who get hooked will need to subscribe to keep going. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

All roads lead to The Last of Us. Watch the first episode of #TheLastofUs for free before a new episode streams Sunday night on @hbomax: https://t.co/XeXt6PAJ3f pic.twitter.com/jeA2wTcXoA — HBO (@HBO) January 27, 2023

HBO made the announcement on its social media channels ahead of the premiere of the show's upcoming third episode this weekend. The premiere episode, titled "When You're Lost In the Darkness," can now be streamed with the few clicks of a button at HBOMax.com. No sign up, no nothing. Given that we live in an era of streaming where there are many, many options to choose from, many people may be sitting it out in regards to HBO Max. This is one way to try and get the hooks in. For those who may not be familiar with the source material, here is the synopsis for the show: