We Have A Ghost Trailer: David Harbour Gets His Ghostly Feelings Hurt In A New Netflix Comedy

What happens when you take a modern-day dysfunctional family and move them into a haunted house? According to movies of the past, they get the bejesus scared out of them on a daily basis, until they finally decide to get the hell out of dodge and leave the specter-filled home behind. But I think Netflix's upcoming comedy "We Have A Ghost" paints a much more realistic image of how it would go down: Sure, the family is initially scared, but then they break out the cameras, make a YouTube account, and turn their haunting into a lucrative phenomenon known as internet fame.

The film hails from filmmaker Christopher Landon, known for helming the "Happy Death Day" films, and the criminally under-appreciated comedic-slasher "Freaky." This time, Landon's stepping back from horror and further into the realm of comedy with a supernatural thriller that's suitable for the whole family. Written and directed by Landon, "We Have a Ghost" is an adaptation of a story written by Geoff Manaugh, which was published on Vice in October 2017 (and is still available to read on the site).

In the film, "Finding a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) haunting their new home turns Kevin's (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA."

If that premise isn't enough to convince you then consider this: It also features Anthony Mackie as the dad who becomes a YouTube sensation and Jennifer Coolidge co-stars as a TV medium. (It's so clearly the role she was born to play, how has this never happened before?!) You can check out the first trailer for "We Have a Ghost" below.