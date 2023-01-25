Phil Lord Reveals One Of The Wild Universes Of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Like its predecessor, 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the 2023 follow-up "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will cull comic book history for every possible iteration of the eponymous superhero, and force them to interact. In "Into," directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman had the Miles Morales Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) meeting and forming an unlikely bond with a middle-aged Peter Parker Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) when the latter passed into Miles' dimension. The two also teamed up with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and an anime duo called Peni and SP//dr (Kimiko Glenn). In a post-credits cookie, Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), also appeared. Spider-Man 2099 will appear again.

Each of these characters has a precedent in "Spider-Man" comics. As will be proven in "Across" — directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson — those seven Spider-Beings are only a scratch on the surface. There are still many, many Spider-People to explore, and "Across" will endeavor to bring multiple more iterations into the action. The new film has already been described as "more insane" than the first, and the film's trailers have offered glimpses of video game versions of Spider-Man, Bag-Head Spider-Man, and others only deep-cut Spider-Fans would recognize. Fingers crossed for Japanese Spider-Man.

In addition, as screenwriters Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed in an interview with Games Radar, "Across" will feature a new Spider-Verse location, extrapolated from a very obscure corner of Marvel Comics trivia. If one is eager to see a Bollywood version of Spider-Man, prepare to meet Pavitr Prabhakar.