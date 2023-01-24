Oscar-Nominated Elvis Is Returning To Theaters For A Limited Run

Elvis has returned to the building! Baz Luhrmann's dizzying portrait of the superstar actor and musician just nabbed eight Oscar nominations, and "Elvis" is celebrating with a return to theaters. The Austin Butler-led film was a surprise box office success the first time around, and now the flick is headed back to the big screen beginning this Friday, January 27, 2023.

It's typical for Best Picture nominees to make their way back to theaters ahead of the Academy Awards telecast, but in an especially cinematic year, "Elvis" in particular is a movie that deserves to be caught in theaters. The overstuffed, campy, colorful 2-hour and 39-minute film stars Butler (who also earned an Oscar nomination today) alongside Tom Hanks in one of the latter's oddest performances ever. Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's manipulative manager who witnesses the rise and fall (and rise and fall again) of the famed rock star.

In addition to its Best Picture and Best Actor nods, "Elvis" also scored nominations today for cinematography, sound, production design, editing, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling. Warner Bros. Pictures President of Domestic Distribution, Jeff Goldstein, congratulated the cast and crew on their "much-deserved" nominations in a statement about the film's return to theaters. "Since its release in June, it has remained clear that Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' has real staying power with audiences of all ages, much like Elvis Presley's own enduring popularity," Goldstein said.