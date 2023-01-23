Giancarlo Esposito Boards Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

Despite its many years in progress, the up-to-date details surrounding both the plot and production of "Megalopolis" are still a bit mysterious. Deadline's latest report calls the film an "epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love," while a GQ profile of the filmmaker revealed it to be "set in New York, but a New York steeped in echoes of ancient Rome." While Francis Ford Coppola says the film is on track and on budget, sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month indicated that the project has lost its art department. The filmmaker isn't exactly known for the smoothest productions, but he is known for delivering some of the best movies of all time.

Esposito joins an all-star lineup of fantastic actors that also reportedly includes Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Dustin Hoffman, Chloe Fineman, and more. The film is already in production, with shoots taking place in New York and Atlanta. THR's sources say that Coppola began the shoot using a technology similar to The Volume, but is now attempting to cut costs with a green screen approach instead. Coppola himself countered some of the claims in that report directly to Deadline, saying, "I love my cast, I love what I'm getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that's what is important to me."

"Megalopolis" does not have a release date, but we'll keep you posted on news about the film as it continues to unfold.