The Soundtrack For Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley Is Getting A Vinyl Release From Mondo [Exclusive]
The 2023 Oscar nominations might be upon us, heralding both the most celebrated and some of the more underrated movies of the last year, but we here at /Film haven't forgotten the tragically underseen gems from years past that still deserve their time in the sun. We're far from alone, however, as Mondo is teaming up with Guillermo del Toro and Searchlight Films to do justice to one of 2021's most fascinating and overlooked entries: the star-driven adaptation "Nightmare Alley," featuring the likes of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, and more. (You can read Chris Evangelista's review here.)
In a boon for film lovers everywhere, the beloved pop culture staple Mondo has turned their gaze towards composer Nathan Johnson's fittingly moody and atmospheric work on the nightmarish noir. /Film is proud to exclusively announce Mondo's vinyl release of the "Nightmare Alley" original soundtrack in partnership with Hollywood Records and Searchlight Films. Check out the details and pictures of the upcoming physical set below!
Mondo takes Nightmare Alley for a spin
Guillermo del Toro has carved a brilliant niche for himself by telling some of the darkest, most disturbing, yet ultimately humane stories out there, with "Nightmare Alley" debuting in 2021 to largely positive critical reviews and establishing itself as perhaps one of his most distinctive films yet. Yet while the incredibly stylized visuals filled with deep shadows and sharp contrasts took most of the spotlight among movie nerds, Nathan Johnson's soundtrack provided the perfect amount of emotional subtext to drive the script to even greater heights. Now, fans will have their chance to purchase their own Mondo vinyl release and commemorate the most underrated aspect of the film in exactly the way it was meant to be heard (outside of movie theaters, of course).
Mondo provided the following description of the physical set along with images of what fans can expect from the cover and other details:
NIGHTMARE ALLEY – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP
Music by Nathan Johnson
Bonus track by Hoagy Carmichael
Pressed on 2x 140 Gram Gold Nugget Vinyl
Also available on 2x 140 Gram Black vinyl
$40
The Mondo vinyl release of "Nightmare Alley" will officially go on sale this upcoming Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Be sure to act fast, however, as these exclusive collector's items have a tendency to go quickly.