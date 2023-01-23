The Soundtrack For Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley Is Getting A Vinyl Release From Mondo [Exclusive]

Guillermo del Toro has carved a brilliant niche for himself by telling some of the darkest, most disturbing, yet ultimately humane stories out there, with "Nightmare Alley" debuting in 2021 to largely positive critical reviews and establishing itself as perhaps one of his most distinctive films yet. Yet while the incredibly stylized visuals filled with deep shadows and sharp contrasts took most of the spotlight among movie nerds, Nathan Johnson's soundtrack provided the perfect amount of emotional subtext to drive the script to even greater heights. Now, fans will have their chance to purchase their own Mondo vinyl release and commemorate the most underrated aspect of the film in exactly the way it was meant to be heard (outside of movie theaters, of course).

Mondo provided the following description of the physical set along with images of what fans can expect from the cover and other details:

Pressed on 2x 140 Gram Gold Nugget Vinyl (also available on 2x 140 Black Vinyl) and housed in a gold-foil stamped gatefold jacket, wrapped in a foil stamped belly band, and featuring a bonus track by Hoagy Carmichael ("Stardust") not available on the digital album.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Music by Nathan Johnson

Bonus track by Hoagy Carmichael

Pressed on 2x 140 Gram Gold Nugget Vinyl

Also available on 2x 140 Gram Black vinyl

$40

The Mondo vinyl release of "Nightmare Alley" will officially go on sale this upcoming Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Be sure to act fast, however, as these exclusive collector's items have a tendency to go quickly.