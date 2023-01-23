The Last Of Us Cut Lots Of Scenes, Including One Filmed In Below Zero Temperatures

One of the key distinctions between editing in film or television versus video games is needing to find the best scenes and moments without being able to totally adjust the performances after the fact. This is one of the advantages James Cameron has with the "Avatar" movies, which are essentially hyper-realistic animated films. As a live action TV show though, and not a wholly CGI experience, the editing process for "The Last of Us” was certain to be extremely different from how the game was made.

Like any film or TV production, not everything filmed could make the final cut, but with its A-list cast and crew, the video game adaptation was sure to face some especially difficult trades in the editing room. The thoughtfulness and precision that goes into the show's cinematography on a frame-by-frame basis further underscores this point.

When /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer spoke with cinematographer Eben Bolter ("Avenue 5," "The Girl Before," "Night Teeth"), who worked on four episodes of the "The Last of Us," he gave us insight into some of the tough calls the show's co-creator Craig Mazin and lead editor Timothy A. Good had to make, including one scene Bolter shot at subzero temperatures.