Lockwood & Co. Showrunner Joe Cornish Brings Killer Ghosts To Netflix [Exclusive Interview]

How long have you been working on the show now?

Well, about three years. We post-produced all last year. We shot the year before and we were writing and developing the year before that. We post-produced '22. We shot '21. We developed in '20.

That's a pretty good production schedule, not at all rushed.

No. Nira Park, who produces my movies and produces all of Edgar [Wright]'s movies, that's one of her things. She is a polisher. She will make things as good as they possibly can be. That's one of her real things — not that Edgar and I are fighting that — but that's one of the things that's extraordinary about her as a producer: the production values and the time.

She will push the shoot. She will extend the post-production. She will push a release because she wants to make the best possible end product. The "Attack The Block" release was delayed, I think, because we all wanted to make it as good as possible. Yeah, nothing's coming out of the oven before the timer goes "ping."

In the case of "Lockwood & Co.," what really benefited from that extra time to polish the show?

Well, there's a ghost shot that literally we dropped in after delivery because we didn't think it was good enough. We kept a skeleton staff of VFX people on way beyond when they should have been kept on to try and get that shot right. The sound, it's so exciting to be able to mix in Atmos and 7.1. We're really proud of the music in the show. A lot of it's played on real instruments and real guitars and real drums, getting all that right. There's a moment at the end of episode 5, I think, where somebody dies in the hallway of Portland Row and Lucy hears — you basically hear him speaking, but then you hear him speaking after he dies in Lucy's head. To get the sonics of that right, it took a long time to do that. Yeah, we really tried to go the extra mile to make it work.

With the music supervisor and composer, how did you want to help define the show with the music?

The world of "Lockwood & Co." is contemporary, but it's a different now. This problem of a ghost epidemic started just over 50 years ago and it's changed the whole way the world evolved. The digital revolution never happened and suddenly all these sorts of industrial materials, like iron and salt, become vital to repelling ghosts. There are no computers, no cell phones, no digital media, no cars designed on computers. Houses are drafty and creaky. There are magazines. There are telephone boxes. There are all these things that the real world left behind in the '80s are still hanging around in this version of the present day.

We wanted that to inform the soundtrack as well. We went back to a lot of post-punk, slightly goth inflected rock music like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure and Bauhaus that have this kind of romantic, doom-laden spookiness to them, and they feel very analog. You can hear the fingers on the guitar strings in a Bauhaus track. You can hear the croak in the voice. They feel alive, they feel haunted, and they have a terrific, beautiful melancholy to them. We had a playlist very early on of those tracks of Bauhaus and Siouxsie and The Cure. A lot of the bands are referenced in posters in Lucy's room or in bits and bobs around the show.

Then, the composers who are called The Flight, who did the music for [the video games] "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Alien: Isolation," they are two very brilliant young men, and Christoph Bauschinger, who was my music editor on "The Kid Who Would Be King," who's just an amazing guy, built a bridge between composing and inserting it, making it fit the action. They basically picked up a bunch of instruments and played, so you can hear their fingers on the strings. We imagined that there was a kind of "Lockwood & Co." garage band in some smoky basement, in a nightclub off in Soho in London in the mid-'80s who were playing along to the action. Yeah, we're pleased with it. We hope it gives it quite a unique sound and feel.