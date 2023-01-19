The Reluctant Traveler Trailer: Eugene Levy Takes A Trip Outside His Comfort Zone

Pretty much from the jump, it's made clear to viewers that this travel show has a unique hook to it. Our host, one Mr. Eugene Levy, has historically had no interest in such adventures. Yet, well into his 70s, the actor is getting out of his comfort zone and going to some pretty extreme places. We see him in the frozen landscapes of Finland, getting down and dirty with some animals in South Africa, and even taking a very uncomfortable trip in a helicopter. Despite his reluctance, Levy is committing to the bit.

Anthony Bourdain was almost certainly the master at this sort of programming with shows like "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations." But that doesn't mean there isn't room for more. In particular, room for something a little different. Levy does not seem like the kind of guy who would spring to mind for a show like this, and that's part of what makes it intriguing. And damned if the guy isn't always charming. I am an admitted sucker for shows like this, and this one has my attention, personally.

Apple TV+, meanwhile, is slowly but surely trying to build up its library of movies and TV shows to compete with the bigger streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, amongst others. As far as docuseries go, they've done quite the fine job, with standouts like "Prehistoric Planet" as part of their offerings. There's also "Long Way Up" starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, as well as "The Big Conn," just to name a few. Somewhat quietly, Apple is building a nice little library in this arena.

"The Reluctant Traveler" premieres February 24, 2023, on Apple TV+.