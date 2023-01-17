Avatar: The Way Of Water Scores A Record-Breaking 14 Awards Nominations From The Visual Effects Society

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is close to a worldwide box office total of $2 billion dollars, according to Box Office Mojo at the time of this writing. The further adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the family they've created on Pandora have captured moviegoers' imaginations. It sounds like we'll be getting the promised sequels from director James Cameron. Whatever you think of the story and the high frame rate, which I personally found incredibly distracting, it's tough to deny that the visual effects in this film are groundbreaking and spectacular.

The first film really drove home the fact that 3D wasn't dead, and this one did the same, despite some pronounced stick-poking-style effects in the beginning and nausea-inducing moments early on. It's shockingly easy to forget that the creatures we're watching on screen aren't really there and that the actors just don't look like that. Though I thought using Sigourney Weaver as a teenager didn't work very well in the acting sense, the fact that it could be done visually at all is still impressive.

It should be no surprise to anyone to hear that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has nabbed a record 14 nominations for the 2023 Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards, according to Deadline.