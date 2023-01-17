We're Giving Away Some Avatar: The Last Airbender Action Figures – Here's How You Can Win

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the Four Nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when we here at /Film announced we're giving away some sick "Avatar: The Last Airbender" action figures to four of our lucky readers. Okay, hopefully not, but we do have some fun prizes for all the fans out there of that other "Avatar" franchise.

Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the animated series "The Last Airbender" takes place in a pan-Asian fantasy setting where people are capable of utilizing or "bending" the four elements (water, earth, fire, and air) using different types of martial arts. Revered for its striking animation, lovable characters, and complex themes of morality, war, and geopolitics, "The Last Airbender" has since given rise to a similarly celebrated sequel show, "The Legend of Korra," and has a trio of animated movie follow-ups in the works, along with a live-action series remake being developed for Netflix.

Yes siree Bob, no matter what anyone tries to tell you about M. Night Shyamalan, this is the first time "The Last Airbender" has ever been adapted for live-action, and what an exciting prospect it is.

Anyway, if you find yourself wondering at this point, "Er, didn't you say something about prizes?" then, yes, we did! /Film is exclusively giving away a set of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" action figures to add to your collection (or, alternatively, to get your collection started, should that be the case). Read on for all the details on how you can win them.