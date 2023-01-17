A Ghost Remake Is Coming From Channing Tatum
"Ghost" is a 1990 romantic fantasy that sees a murder victim remain on earth as a lingering spirit in a last-ditch effort to spare his girlfriend the same tragic fate. Starring Demi Moore and the late Patrick Swayze as the pair of star-crossed lovers and Whoopi Goldberg as a spiritual medium (imagine "Wonder Woman 1984" shenanigans but with a touch more consent), "Ghost" earned itself no small amount of critical acclaim. More impressive than five Academy Award nominations and two Academy Award wins, however, is the social status that the film garnered. A number of subsequent projects referenced or parodied "Ghost." There was even a musical adaptation in 2011 that didn't do too bad, either.
Now, the '90s classic is getting another chance at life, but it's not an angel granting the wish, it's Channing Tatum. Tatum, who recently returned to the big screen in 2022 with the wildly hilarious "The Lost City" and the solidly okay "Dog," looks to be heavily involved in what the remake could become. Here's what we know.
Channing Tatum is likely to star and produce
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed that he's planning to star in a remake of "Ghost" produced by his very own production company Free Association. Tatum said, "We actually have the rights. Yeah, we have the rights to 'Ghost.'" But it won't be a one-to-one remake (when is it ever?), the "Magic Mike" star also has a few changes in mind. "But we're going to do something different," said Tatum, in regard to problematic stereotypes in the original film. "I think it needs to change a little bit."
It's likely that, should Tatum's remake of "Ghost" become more substantial, other changes would occur, as well. The original film's finale sees the hero all but kill his own killers, who are then dragged screaming into Hell by a hoard of demons — and this is considered a happy ending. Even with limited, and admittedly silly, '90s special effects, it's not the kind of thing one easily forgets. Or, who knows? Tatum's proven that he's down for stranger things.