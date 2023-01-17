A Ghost Remake Is Coming From Channing Tatum

"Ghost" is a 1990 romantic fantasy that sees a murder victim remain on earth as a lingering spirit in a last-ditch effort to spare his girlfriend the same tragic fate. Starring Demi Moore and the late Patrick Swayze as the pair of star-crossed lovers and Whoopi Goldberg as a spiritual medium (imagine "Wonder Woman 1984" shenanigans but with a touch more consent), "Ghost" earned itself no small amount of critical acclaim. More impressive than five Academy Award nominations and two Academy Award wins, however, is the social status that the film garnered. A number of subsequent projects referenced or parodied "Ghost." There was even a musical adaptation in 2011 that didn't do too bad, either.

Now, the '90s classic is getting another chance at life, but it's not an angel granting the wish, it's Channing Tatum. Tatum, who recently returned to the big screen in 2022 with the wildly hilarious "The Lost City" and the solidly okay "Dog," looks to be heavily involved in what the remake could become. Here's what we know.