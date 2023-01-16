Brian Tufano, British Cinematographer Known For Trainspotting And Billy Elliot, Has Died At 83
Cinematographer Brian Tufano, who shot British classics like "Trainspotting" and "Billy Elliot," has died at the age of 83. The news was announced by Jon Wardle, director of the UK's National Film and Television School, via his Twitter account, and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
Tufano had been semi-retired for the past 10 years, but he had an illustrious career that spanned decades and left his imprint on cinema forever. He was awarded with a special BAFTA in 2001 for his contributions to television craft, honoring the work he did with directors like Ken Russell, Stephen Frears, and Alan Parker.
Despite doing so much great work on television, Tufano became best known worldwide for his collaborations with director Danny Boyle, shooting four films together including Boyle's breakout hit "Trainspotting." The talented director of photography was especially skilled at filming movement, with his camera acting almost like a distinct character all of its own. His work was sometimes experimental but always gorgeous to look at, even when he was doing his best to be gross. (Just look at the "Worst Toilet in Scotland" scene from "Trainspotting"!) Pop on one of his films to honor his memory, because Tufano made some truly beautiful films on itty-bitty budgets.
A colorful career
Tufano started his career working as a projectionist for the BBC and then worked his way up to a cameraman role. He helped make TV films for over a decade before going freelance and making his first feature film, "The Sailor's Return," with director Jack Gold. In 1979 he worked as director of photography on "Quadrophenia," a cult music film about the mod subculture that follows four young men in the U.K., set to the music of The Who. He would also work with Jordan Cronenweth on Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" in 1982, providing additional cinematography.
Boyle and Tufano's creative relationship began on the 1993 TV miniseries "Mr. Wroe's Virgins," and Boyle would ask Tufano to join him on his first feature, "Shallow Grave," a year later. They would continue to make films together, including "Trainspotting," "A Life Less Ordinary," and a short called "Alien Love Triangle." He also created four films with director Menhaj Huda: "Jump Boy," "Kidulthood," "Adulthood," and "Everywhere and Nowhere."
Other quintessential British films shot by Tufano include "East is East," "Once Upon a Time in the Midlands," and "Billy Elliott." His final film was a documentary called "Gymnast," following the selection of the British gymnastics team for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Throughout his career, Tufano made the most of limited budgets to create a stunning visual language, using camera movement, colored lighting, and unusual framing to make every movie look unique.
Farewell to a film legend
Beautiful cinematography wasn't Tufano's only contribution to cinema, as he served as the head of cinematography for the National Film and Television School in the United Kingdom, where he helped students learn how to bring their own creative visions to life. His agent's website posted an obituary that explained the full impact of his legacy:
"During his tenure as Head of Cinematography at the NFTS, he championed future talent, instilling in his students that meticulous attention to detail and technical skill that he is so well-known for, which undoubtedly set many on the path to success today. Brian was the cinematographers' cinematographer and his work will certainly endure for time to come. His legacy lives on – not only through those works – but also through the careers of those students he nurtured over the years. Our lives are richer for having known Brian and we shall miss him tremendously."
Tufano's work will live on forever, not only through his skillful camerawork and artistic vision but because of his passion for sharing those skills with future filmmakers. Rest in peace, sir. Thank you for all that you did.