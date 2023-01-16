Brian Tufano, British Cinematographer Known For Trainspotting And Billy Elliot, Has Died At 83

Cinematographer Brian Tufano, who shot British classics like "Trainspotting" and "Billy Elliot," has died at the age of 83. The news was announced by Jon Wardle, director of the UK's National Film and Television School, via his Twitter account, and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Tufano had been semi-retired for the past 10 years, but he had an illustrious career that spanned decades and left his imprint on cinema forever. He was awarded with a special BAFTA in 2001 for his contributions to television craft, honoring the work he did with directors like Ken Russell, Stephen Frears, and Alan Parker.

Despite doing so much great work on television, Tufano became best known worldwide for his collaborations with director Danny Boyle, shooting four films together including Boyle's breakout hit "Trainspotting." The talented director of photography was especially skilled at filming movement, with his camera acting almost like a distinct character all of its own. His work was sometimes experimental but always gorgeous to look at, even when he was doing his best to be gross. (Just look at the "Worst Toilet in Scotland" scene from "Trainspotting"!) Pop on one of his films to honor his memory, because Tufano made some truly beautiful films on itty-bitty budgets.