One Of Holy Spider's Most Controversial Scenes Required Smuggling A Prosthetic Penis

Making a movie almost always means coming up against unforeseen challenges and figuring out how to work around them, but it's pretty rare that someone has to smuggle a prosthetic penis across international borders for the sake of cinema. The Iranian serial killer thriller "Holy Spider" faced a few difficulties in telling a brutally honest story about the dangers faced by women in the nation that feels even more horrifyingly relevant in the wake of the surge of protests in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the nation's morality police.

Director and co-writer Ali Abbasi knew that he wouldn't be able to film the movie in Iran, given the nation's strict decency laws, and they ended up settling on filming in Jordan, but there were still some concerns that wouldn't occur to filmmakers in Hollywood. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Abbasi explained the harrowing journey of trying to smuggle a prosthetic penis from Europe to Jordan in order to film a sex scene, and it's surprisingly intense for being a story about sneaking a rubber wiener over thousands of miles.