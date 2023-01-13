Justified: City Primeval Hopes To 'Get It Right' With Its Depiction Of Law Enforcement

When FX's "Justified" completed its six-season run in 2015, the United States' view of law enforcement was undergoing a radical shift due to the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri over police officer Darren Wilson's fatal shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown. There would be many more tragic incidents in the years ahead, but the most egregious might've been the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin. Fortunately, justice was served in this case (Chauvin is currently serving a 21-year prison bid), but Chauvin's nearly 10-minute choking of Floyd was so mind-bogglingly cruel that anything less than a life sentence felt inadequate.

As these abuses piled up, and the dynamic between cops and the people they're charged to protect and serve changed, people began pointing to the propensity of films and television to valorize law enforcement and the judicial system as upstanding dispensers of justice. And if you happen to find a loose cannon in the mix (e.g. Dirty Harry, Martin Riggs or John McClane), just know their extrajudicial methods are a product of what Clint Eastwood once called "a higher morality." The only thing they're guilty of is caring too much.

While long-running shows like "Law & Order" grapple with their role in presenting an idealized portrait of law enforcement, United States Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is returning to our living rooms in "Justified: City Primeval." This eight-episode miniseries transplants the unorthodox gunslinger from his home turf of Kentucky to Detroit, where he joins the local police in trying to take down an unrepentant murderer known as "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook). Though "Justified" portrayed Givens as a flawed lawman with a troubling, trigger-happy reputation, we still rooted for him through all six seasons. This time out, the "Justified" team knows they have to address the hulking elephant in the room, and, as they explained during their Television Critics Association panel yesterday, they're tackling it head-on.