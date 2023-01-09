Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer: The Orlando Bloom-Led Fantasy Is Coming To An End

Sometimes I forget "Carnival Row" is a real show and not a dream I once had. A series where Cara Delevingne plays a pixie named Vignette who's at the center of an escalating fae-human conflict, while Orlando Bloom is the human-passing fae detective and her star-crossed lover? A series that dropped eight episodes of this story way back in 2019, only to go radio silent for nearly four years between seasons? There's no way that's not just a product of my exhausted imagination.

Surprisingly, though, the folks over at Prime Video have just released a trailer for the show's second and final season, which would indicate I'm wrong. Not only is this a real show, but it turns out it's actually coming back next month for a concluding batch of episodes that looks to see tensions between magical folks and humans rise to new dramatic levels.

According to the official season 2 synopsis, "Carnival Row" will pick up with a continuation of the first season's plot, with Bloom's Philo investigating a series of killings that have stoked social unrest in its retro, steampunk-inspired city setting, The Burgue. In case you need a refresher, the first season ended with a pretty bleak setup, as the city's fae were rounded up and segregated from the community, with Philo choosing their side despite his ability to pass as human.