Adam Rich, Who Played Nicholas Bradford On Eight Is Enough, Has Died At 54

Adam Rich, the actor best known for playing the youngest member of the "Eight is Enough" family, Nicholas Bradford, died in his home on Saturday 7 January, 2023, at the age of 54. A family member confirmed the news to TMZ.

Rich aspired to be an actor from a very young age, and appeared in dozens of commercials before landing the role of Nicholas Bradford at the age of eight. He starred in all five seasons of "Eight is Enough," an ABC comedy-drama series about a newspaper columnist with eight children, which was loosely based on Tom Braden's autobiographical book of the same name. Diana Hyland, who played Rich's TV mother, Joan Bradford, died from breast cancer in 1977, after filming just four episodes. Dick Van Patten, who played family patriarch Tom Bradford, died in 2015 due to complications with diabetes. Lani O'Grady, who played Mary Bradford, died in 2001 from multiple drug intoxication, after years of dealing with anxiety, panic attacks, and addiction.

Rich, too, struggled for decades with drug addiction and treatment resistant depression. He said in a November 2021 interview on the 'Bad' Brad Berkwitt Show that by 2018, "I had been on every antidepressant on the market." Rich's experiences motivated him to become a mental health advocate, arguing that psychological illness should be treated as seriously as cancer and other physical health conditions. "I feel like this disease may kill me," said Rich. "But I feel like if I'm going out, I want to go out fighting for somebody that may come behind me, so that it's not as bad [for them]."