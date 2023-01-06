Sick Trailer: The Pandemic Slasher Movie From The Creator Of Scream Heads To Peacock

Movies set during the COVID-19 pandemic have been pretty hit or miss. For every "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," there has been a "Bubble." Perhaps it's just too early to make a truly great pandemic movie, at least if you're trying to make a regular comedy or drama. If you're "Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning" director John Hyams and "Scream" screenwriter Kevin Williamson, however, you're probably not looking to make a straightforward movie. No, you're more likely to make a twisted mash-up of genres that makes reliving the worst days of the pandemic as fun as possible.

And that is exactly what "Sick," the duo's TIFF and Fantastic Fest hit, looks like. Peacock has been announced as the film's distributor, marking the occasion with a trailer that gives viewers a taste of the fast-paced madness that lies ahead. In April 2020, best friends Parker (Gideon Adlon) and Miri (Bethlehem Million) have found themselves needing to quarantine, and what better place to do so than at the lake house owned by Parker's parents? Unfortunately, it looks like someone else had the same idea, as the two find themselves fighting against a mysterious killer.