Gran Turismo Sneak Peak: Orlando Bloom And David Harbour Feel The Need For Speed

With franchises all the rage in Hollywood and comic book properties harder and harder to come by, Hollywood is having to turn elsewhere. As such, video game movies (and shows) have become an increasingly popular option. The good news is, we're moving past the days of old when all video game movies were terrible. As such, Sony has made a bigger push to bring its PlayStation titles to the big screen. To that end, we're getting a "Gran Turismo" movie this summer. Though it may not be what you think, as this isn't going to just be a straight-up adaptation of the games. After all, they're just racing games, what actual story is there to tell?

Well, Sony Pictures offered a little peek at what they've got coming down the pipeline later this year during CES. Though not quite a trailer, the footage gives us a taste of what to expect. If nothing else, it is promised to be very cinematic and worth the trip to the theater. Let's have a look, shall we?