Why Game Of Thrones Director Miguel Sapochnik Left House Of The Dragon During Season 1

"House of the Dragon" lost one of its strongest connections to "Game of Thrones" last summer, when "Thrones" director Miguel Sapochnik announced just over a week after the show's premiere that he wouldn't be returning as co-showrunner for season 2. At the time, Sapochnik's exit was thought to be amicable, but a new report from Puck (via IndieWire) has revealed that there's apparently a lot more to the story.

Sapochnik, who directed several epic episodes of the flagship series including "Hardhome" and "The Battle of the Bastards," worked behind-the-scenes of the prequel series as a director, executive producer, and co-showrunner of the first season. He worked closely alongside fellow showrunner and series co-creator Ryan Condal, who assumed sole showrunner responsibilities in the wake of Sapochnik's exit. This is all common knowledge, but Sapochnik also had another connection to the series that fans may not have been aware of: his wife, Alexis Raben, played Queen Alicent's lady-in-waiting and also had a producer credit on the first season.

According to two sources from Puck, Sapochnik actually exited the series because of a dispute involving Raben's future role on the show. Sources say that the filmmaker asked that Raben be included as a producer on the show's already-greenlit second season, and the request was reportedly denied by HBO due to Raben's inexperience as a producer. Raben had no producing credits prior to joining "House of the Dragon."