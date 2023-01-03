Hunters Season 2 Trailer: They're Back For One Last Hunt, And It's A Big One
Prime Video's Nazi-hunting series "Hunters" returns this month for a second season that has turned out to be its last, and what better way for a show like this to go out than by taking down the biggest target of all? Yep, that's right: David Weil's assassin dream team is tracking no less than Adolf Hitler himself this time around, after the first season finale revealed that the genocidal dictator is seemingly still alive in South America in the 1970's.
Also seemingly still alive? Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman, aka "The Wolf," an infamous Nazi who spent the show's first season pretending to be a Holocaust survivor himself. Logan Lerman's Jonah killed The Wolf at the end of season 1, but Pacino's still here, possibly taunting the mathematician's dreams from beyond the grave. "Come on, my friend, you look as if you've seen a ghost," he says to the camera. But a seemingly haunted Jonah is, understandably, less concerned with The Wolf at his door than he is with the news of Hitler's apparent return.
Forget The Wolf, the next target is Hitler
"Hunters" debuted in 2020 to mixed reviews, but earned a season renewal a few months later. When it returns, though, it'll have been nearly three years since its first season, and it looks like the show may be including a time jump of its own. Now, Jonah seems to be trying to get the band back together for one last hunt, which includes Carol Kane's Mindy, Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet, and most if not all of the rest of the season 1 crew. Also on board? Jennifer Jason Leigh, playing a stylish and intimidating character called Chava Apfelbaum who says she's been searching for Hitler for 20 years.
As with season 1, "Hunters" season 2 looks like it'll mix some dark humor in with its justice-driven plot. While Chava talks about a plan to get Hitler's "mustache on a pike," Sister Harriet offers to put her skull-adorned staff where the sun doesn't shine. Meanwhile, in one of the wildest needle drops I've heard in ages, the whole trailer seems to be accompanied by a non-English-language version of the song "Milkshake," originally by Kelis.
There's certainly some wacky stuff happening here in a season that looks to be going all out for the show's last hurrah. But at trailer's end, "Hunters" also gets to the core of its premise, too, asking an always-pertinent question about the fight against hatred: "If not us, then who?"
"Hunters" returns to Prime Video on January 13, 2023.