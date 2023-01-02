The View Will Honor Barbara Walters In A Dedicated Special

The show was set to return from the holiday break on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, but will now show the special instead. We don't have any details at the time of this writing about whether this special will reunite any of the former panelists, either the originals or later hosts like Lisa Ling, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Rosie O'Donnell, Candace Cameron Bure, Meghan McCain, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symoné or any others. Still, we might assume that some of these women will be there to pay tribute. In addition, it's likely that Barbara Walters' "The View" co-creator and executive producer Bill Geddie, often a visual presence on the show, will be there to speak about her contributions to the series in particular and journalism in general.

"The View" has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards and tried to show multiple sides of issues, often courting controversy with infighting among the hosts, political battles, and behavior when the cameras weren't rolling. Whatever your opinion of the talk show, it did present a panel of intelligent women discussing the important topics of the day and not from a single side. The desire to show both sides of each problem often led to issues between the TV personalities, hirings and firings, suspensions, and years-long feuds, but it has clearly worked in terms of viewership. "The View" is currently airing its 26th season.

"The View" special "Remembering Barbara Walters" will air on ABC at 11 am ET/10 am PT/CT.