Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Sound Designer On Developing The Sounds Of Each Character [Exclusive Interview]

I noticed both from what you're saying and in the press release I got, you wanted each character in the film to have distinctive sounds. Can you talk about what sounds you used for each as a supporting cast like Geppetto, or Volpe, or Spazzatura and so on?

So when we were spotting with Guillermo, we came up with that — especially for Volpe, as he walks around, he has two sort of signature sounds. One is that as he walks around or struts, you'll hear money and coins in his pockets. It's very subtle, but it's there if you listen for it. Also, when he's getting very dramatic, we put tap shoes on him, because he is always ready to perform. So he's like "tap, tap, tap..." especially down the stairs. And we have that in about three different areas within the show. We wanted to accentuate his being overly dramatic because he's from the theater.

Podesta was much more subtle and [...] the Priest. We wanted to make the Priest very light-footed, and then we wanted Podesta to be, without going over-the-top, we wanted to give him a heavier authoritarian sound. And so we really worked to get that sound to happen.

I created something cool for what I call "the Sisters," the Forest Sprite and Death. So I had gotten the actress's [Tilda Swinton] voiceover early on and I knew she had to have this otherworldly sound. Maybe it's very highbrow thinking, but when we look at the Forest Sprite, she represents life. So I created the words where they led into her voice ... so I had lead-ins for a lot of specific words. Not all of them. And I did this complex de-tuning with echoes for her voice. When I got to Death, because the Forest Sprite was leading into, AKA life, it was echoing out, so it was sort of the end of life. So I had it before and after highbrow concept.

The whole point is, I needed to make the emotions feel like when he went to see either of them, that they were otherworldly, almost gods and also being omnipresent. So when you hear it in the theater or you hear it in Atmos, it echoes around. So it's not just on the screen, it's everywhere. I came up with this really cool technique to give the voices more sustenance, more sustain, and more echoes, and each word, different echoes are accentuating different words. So I wanted certain words to be heard and accented more than just slapping a plug-in on and just making it happen.

For the enthusiasts who like to do what I do, it's fun to see how we do that. But ultimately, it just has to be right. It has to fit in the pocket. So you go, "Yeah." And that's really what I needed. So when I played it for them the first time, that's what I got. They don't care how I did it, they just want to go, "Does it feel right?" And ultimately, that's the whole show. "Does it feel right? Does each character feel right? Is it too much? Is it too little? Where are those lines?"