Avatar: The Way Of Water Costume Designer Deborah L. Scott On A Brand New Frontier [Exclusive Interview]

James Cameron has said for the incredible sunset for the iconic moment in "Titanic" that he'd just do green screen instead now. It does raise the question, what about the magic of imperfections and real variables? Do you have that question of, how do we maintain these imperfections that make these costumes and this world believable?

I think that's where you have to use your eyes and your experience, from being, for me, a costume designer for so many years. Your automatic response seems to be control and perfection. There was one time, I remember, we were looking at an arm band, and they have to be tight enough so that it makes sense that they don't fall down the arm and whatnot. We were looking at one that was a little bit wobbly, and I thought, "You know, that's exactly what would happen in real life." Things aren't perfect all the time. In that imperfection is where reality starts to bloom, because if it's too perfect, it might as well be a cartoon. But the fact is, that sometimes the wind is going to blow the fringe on the costume this way or that way. You're not going to be able to control everything, and you want it to be real.

I think when Jim talks about that shot in "Titanic," it's because we had to go back and do it so many times to get it perfect. There's the splendor of it, the reality of it, and you feel it even though you weren't there. I think in a movie like "Avatar: Way of Water," the immersion that we have with these characters — and their clothing, for me — that you almost feel you could reach out and touch it, it's so real. That's so important, because that's how humans and Na'vi relate to each other. We're very tactile, our visual sense is very acute. Those things work, really, hand in hand. I think in this 3D world, it's super-important to be as real as possible. Jim's a proponent of that 100%.

You've worked with so many of the cutting-edge filmmakers, so did you ever imagine costume designing was going to reach this place?

No. I've been saying this for the last few months. Once we came out of hibernation making the movie, you get so hyper focused on it, but then when I'm able to step back, I'm like, "This is a brand-new frontier for costume designers." We haven't been either allowed into that process or necessary in that process, but we are now, because we help with everything. The performance capture is super-important. The reference of these things, like going on the set, putting a costume on a body, making it perfect, and walking away.

We are developing the underwater wetsuits for the performance captures. That was brand new. Jim requested that I stay on through post to make sure that all of the things we wanted to do with the costume design, the motion, the color, all those things be respected and important to the finished product. For costume designers across the board and costumers, this is like, "Welcome to this whole new world." We deserve to be in there with everybody else, because it's important to the character development and everything else.

How does the high-frame rate affect your work? You can't hide anything, right?

No, that's why it has to be so real. The costumes, I got to say, if you saw them in person, if we ever get a chance to actually get them out there in person, they're absolutely gorgeous. Not to toot my own horn, I'm actually saying the people, the makers, the people who hands-on spent hours and hours making each and every thing, it comes across. You see that. It's important that it had been like that.

Knowing that this intense 3D world, 4K, all this stuff is going to amplify that, it literally almost has to be perfect. But in saying that, each piece is unique and different to each other. There's only one, there's one of those things. That one thing has to be translated through this virtual world, and come out exactly like you wanted it. It's a long, involved process and it requires a lot of artists all along the way, with me guiding it to make sure it gets there.