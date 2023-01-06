What It Was Like To Film HBO's The Last Of Us During An Actual Pandemic

The original version of "The Last of Us" stole the hearts of a whole generation of gamers when it debuted for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. This month, the long-awaited HBO adaptation of the beloved video game will finally arrive. It's an expensive show, promising action and dystopian drama on a grand scale, and it's taking on the Sunday night release slot that many prestige shows have occupied before it.

As it's translated into a new medium, HBO's take on "The Last of Us" is going to frequently diverge from the source material to expand the scope and vision of creator Neil Druckmann's post-apocalyptic America. One key difference between the release of the original game and the new show that's impossible to ignore is its correlation with real-world events. The show was officially greenlit in November 2020, during the heights of our real-life pandemic.

Now, there's a meta layer of subtext that audiences will bring into this story they didn't have before. No, Covid is not a mind-seizing fungal Cordyceps infection, but we've all collectively lived through a moment of traumatic crisis in the few years, and many are still struggling in very real ways. Will HBO's "The Last of Us" reflect or comment on this real-world experience? How has the pandemic informed the creation of this adaptation?

/Film's Ben Pearson was able to attend roundtable interview "The Last of Us," and stars Gabriel Luna and Merle Dandridge opened up about what it was like creating the show in the midst of a real pandemic.