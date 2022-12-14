Winnie The Pooh Is Getting A Prequel Film That Will Apparently Be Like Paddington

All heroes deserve an origin story. And all stuffed bears deserve a cultural resurgence. At long last, everyone's favorite honey-loving woodland creature will get both: Winnie the Pooh is returning to theaters in 2024 via a prequel film to A.A. Milne's classic book. The newest iteration of Pooh Bear and pals comes courtesy of Baboon Animation (the multi-Emmy winning studio behind "Angry Birds" and "Gigantosaurus") and IQI Media, Inc.

DreamWorks alumnus Mike de Seve ("Madagascar," "Monsters vs. Aliens") will direct, and co-write with fellow DreamWorks alum John Reynolds ("The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show"). Yet another DreamWorks alum is getting in on the action too: Charlene Kelly ("Next Gen") will serve as executive producer. "A.A. Milne's bear has aged gracefully in the last hundred years," Kelly said, per the press release, before hinting at the premise of the upcoming film. "But what happened, back-when, that made him and his pals who they are in the book? A heck of a big adventure, that's what –- one that needs a big screen. Audiences will be transported to somewhere they never expected."

Plot details remain vague but based on those comments, there's a good chance that when we catch up with Pooh's past, he won't be in the Hundred Acre Woods. So where does the honey-loving bear originate and how did he meet his friends? It will be a while before we find out, but on the bright side, once Pooh arrives, there will be plenty more heartwarming adventures to follow. Following its 2024 release, the Winnie-the-Pooh prequel will be immediately followed by a television series.