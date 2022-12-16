Linus Roache On His Most Recognizable Role And Keeping A Dark Secret In The Apology [Exclusive Interview]

Without revealing too much, you have a dark secret in this film, but part of what makes your character, Jack, so interesting is that he's been living with something for a long time and now he's compelled to show up out of the blue on Christmas Eve. Do you think he's a good person underneath it all, or has he just been keeping up appearances all this time?

Well, I think you've basically stated my character's — what's the word — thesis. He thinks he's a good man. That's basically the idea that he cannot let go of. And I think it's not until I really got that and was able to embody that, that then I could sort of hold the weight of the denial. But that self-image is more important to him than anything in the world. So he will fight tooth and nail to defend that. So that's really the idea.

In the beginning, I was really focusing on what he'd done, how he must have lived with it, how tortured he was by it, how he built his life since it had happened, what sort of life did he — filling in all of those gaps. But in the end, it was really the commitment to, "I'm not a bad man, it was an accident." It was an accident. I mean, you can't condone one of Jack's actions, but I suppose he's a character who's still worthy of our understanding in some way. And that made him very interesting to play and a real stretch for me. It was a real push. So I was really grateful. I felt honored, actually, that Allie [Locke] felt she could trust me to take it on.

Well, I think the fact that you show up on Christmas Eve is very telling. Why that night instead of any other night? It's almost cruel. It's a very calculated move, I think, for Jack.

Yeah. And there's a lot of calculate — you realize as it goes on, there's things that look like they just [happen] spontaneously, but he's thought a lot through. But he hasn't completely worked it out. But he's come there with a reason, with a raison d'être. He's in such extreme denial that he can't even do the terrible thing that he wants done. He can't even admit it to himself. I just think it's a brilliant idea and she executed it really, really well.

And the story gets more and more intense as it plays out. Did you shoot in sequence?

Not entirely, but as much as was possible. Yeah, it was good that way. And also, as you know, it's not a big budget film, so there wasn't time to just put my makeup on all my wounds from later and then go back. So it actually was cost-effective. And because we were in one location, we pretty much just worked our way through that house in sequence.

It would've been hard to match that intensity, too, because you're working so closely with Anna Gunn, which, like you said, is essentially a two-hander with a lot of difficult scenes. That must have been a lot of energy that you both had to give each other creatively and there's a high level of intensity that must have been hard to maintain.

Yeah, that's really interesting in that with Covid times, we did a lot of work on Zoom. We did a lot of talking, discussing, just understanding it, sharing stuff, sharing ideas, going over the script, talking about it, talking about it. When it came to shooting, it was actually ... you never quite know how things are going to go. It was almost an intuitive thing that happened, that we just kind of brought everything to the camera and didn't talk about it, which was great. Because I think sometimes you can overthink and then try to present rather than find it in the moment, find it on the camera and then walk away from it. So that was the process going forward. It was actually quite cool. I like working like that, but in order to do that, you have to do a lot of prep.

