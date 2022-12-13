Kaleidoscope Trailer: Netflix Gets Experimental With A Nonlinear Heist Series

Remember the days of channel surfing and cable television, when you would flip to a station with a random TV series and start watching? Remember how you wouldn't think twice about starting with episode 7 of a show you've never once watched before? Ironically, Netflix has become so nostalgic for those days that the streamer designed a new series that's meant to be watched in any possible order.

"Kaleidoscope" is the latest Netflix experiment: a non-linear crime saga that subscribers will each get to view in a completely different order, before ending with a finale episode that puts all the pieces together. And what story would fit such a wild format better than a heist? The series is described as, "A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans."

The story is very loosely inspired by a real-life situation. $70 billion in bonds went missing during Hurricane Sandy and "Kaleidoscope" imagines that a team of skilled thieves joined together to undergo a multi-decade-long plan to break into an unbreakable vault. The eight-episode first season takes place over the course of a 24-year timeline that spans the initial preparations all the way through six months after the heist. Instead of numbers, episodes will be assigned colors and take place at different times: like "Green: 7 Years Before the Heist" or "Red: The Morning After the Heist."

Conceptually, "Kaleidoscope" sounds like a mind-boggling experiment. Everyone's experience will be unique and with the episodes designed to be watched in any order, everyone may walk away with slightly different impressions of the story and characters. Plus, the timeline means that each episode could stand alone as an excerpt from the longer story. In the end, though, it's all about execution. Can "Kaleidoscope" live up to the hype?