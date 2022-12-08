This Place Rules Trailer: Andrew Callaghan Walks The Path To The January 6 Capitol Riot

Journalism, like all careers, is a rapidly evolving field due to how frequently technology and culture have changed. To truly succeed as a journalist nowadays, you need to present important or relevant stories in a way that captures the audience's attention. Perhaps there is no better example of how to succeed in this than the work of Andrew Callaghan and his YouTube channel, Channel 5. After reaching millions with its on-the-street coverage of both political and social events, Callaghan is ready for the big time thanks to a new documentary being released on HBO later this year.

"This Place Rules," airing on HBO on December 30, 2022, charts the young journalist's shift into more serious political reporting in early 2020. In a new trailer recently released by the cable network, Callaghan is seen attending COVID-19 lockdown protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, interviewing both advocates and dissenters. However, things start to get worrisome when he begins investigating the world of the alt-right, interviewing Q-Anon believers and even infamous conspiracy peddler Alex Jones. All of this madness cultivates in Callaghan and his crew being thrust into the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021.