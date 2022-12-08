Jackie Chan Is Still Trying To Make Rush Hour 4

It has been 15 years since "Rush Hour 3" underwhelmed moviegoers worldwide, and underperformed at the worldwide box office to the tune of $258 million on an obscenely bloated $140 million budget, and absolutely no one is clamoring for more — save for Jackie Chan. The tireless, seemingly indestructible movie star might've turned 68 this year, but he's still in superb physical shape, and game to risk life and limb (within reason) for our viewing pleasure.

Jackie is a marvel. He's made some of the greatest action movies of all time (e.g. "Drunken Master II," "Project A" and "Police Story"), and, at the age of 68, has more than earned the right to wind down as he enters his later years. And yet I'd be disappointed if the Energizer Bunny of martial arts stars up and quit the business while he's still upright. Making movies is his lifeblood. I fully expect him to be at it in his nineties like Clint Eastwood.

So I'm not surprised that Chan revealed at this year's Red Sea Film Festival that "we're talking about" a potential "Rush Hour 4." I just hope that this "we" doesn't include Brett Ratner.