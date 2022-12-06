Filmmaker Ava DuVernay's Latest Project Is ... A Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor?

Do you know what the greatest thing about this industry is? You simply never know what you're going to encounter on any given day. Uber-talented filmmaker Greta Gerwig making a "Barbie" movie? Sure, why not! A perfectly innocuous Sight and Sound poll inciting fierce debate and causing some in film circles to collectively melt down in spectacular fashion? Yup, business as usual! But occasionally, something of real import breaks through all the noise and clutter to make even the most seasoned pros in the business stop in their tracks, look down at their phone, and go, "Wait, what?" Folks ... this is one of those times.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has rapidly ascended the ranks of Hollywood after making a name for herself with "Selma," the 2016 documentary "13th," the blockbuster "A Wrinkle in Time," and even her comic book adaptation "DMZ." Now, however, comes perhaps her most exciting project yet: Ice cream!

In one of the more unexpected cross-promotional efforts you'll ever see, Ben & Jerry's has partnered up with the acclaimed director for what they're cheekily referring to as "Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay," a new and exclusive ice cream flavor "featuring an ensemble cast of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough." And for those looking for DuVernay's telltale directorial fingerprints on this brand of ice cream (not literally, of course, because that'd be gross), rest assured that she oversaw the creation of this flavor "personally" alongside the Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus.

In related news, there are apparently people walking around with the job title of "Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus." You learn something new every day! Read on for all the savory details.