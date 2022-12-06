Filmmaker Ava DuVernay's Latest Project Is ... A Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor?
Do you know what the greatest thing about this industry is? You simply never know what you're going to encounter on any given day. Uber-talented filmmaker Greta Gerwig making a "Barbie" movie? Sure, why not! A perfectly innocuous Sight and Sound poll inciting fierce debate and causing some in film circles to collectively melt down in spectacular fashion? Yup, business as usual! But occasionally, something of real import breaks through all the noise and clutter to make even the most seasoned pros in the business stop in their tracks, look down at their phone, and go, "Wait, what?" Folks ... this is one of those times.
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has rapidly ascended the ranks of Hollywood after making a name for herself with "Selma," the 2016 documentary "13th," the blockbuster "A Wrinkle in Time," and even her comic book adaptation "DMZ." Now, however, comes perhaps her most exciting project yet: Ice cream!
In one of the more unexpected cross-promotional efforts you'll ever see, Ben & Jerry's has partnered up with the acclaimed director for what they're cheekily referring to as "Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay," a new and exclusive ice cream flavor "featuring an ensemble cast of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough." And for those looking for DuVernay's telltale directorial fingerprints on this brand of ice cream (not literally, of course, because that'd be gross), rest assured that she oversaw the creation of this flavor "personally" alongside the Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus.
In related news, there are apparently people walking around with the job title of "Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus." You learn something new every day! Read on for all the savory details.
All for a good cause
Oh, to have been a fly on the wall during the business and marketing discussions that ultimately led to Ava DuVernay receiving her own Ben & Jerry's flavor of ice cream. Deprived of that, I imagine it boiled down to the fact that, first of all, people generally like DuVernay and her work. Secondly, people generally tend to enjoy ice cream. Put these two together and, voila, you end up with me typing out the delightfully goofy phrase, "Lights! Caramel! Action!"
DuVernay released a statement announcing the partnership:
"Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I've turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter. Partnering with Ben & Jerry's, a company that I've long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from 'Lights! Caramel! Action!' will help ARRAY Alliance further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor."
ARRAY Alliance is a non-profit organization founded by DuVernay in 2011, with the stated goal to "amplify and elevate the work of artists of color and women directors, create inclusive film sets, provide grants, mentorship, and education for people from underrepresented communities who want to work in the film industry." Far from a flash in the pan, however, this particular flavor will be added full-time to Ben & Jerry's regular rotation of flavors. You can look forward to finding one at your local grocery store once this hits shelves all across the United States in January of 2023.