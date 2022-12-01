Broker Trailer: A Story Of Found Family From Academy Award-Nominated Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda
Neon has released the trailer for "Broker," a film from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda who won the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters," making his Korean language debut. "Broker" is the story of Sang-hyun (Song Kang-Ho) who runs a laundry, but moonlights on the side with Dong-soo (Gang Dong-Won) who works at a "baby box" facility where young women drop off unwanted children. Together, they sell these babies to childless couples. One young mother, So-young (Lee Ji-eun) returns to check on the baby she left, and they all set off on a journey to them a good home.
"Broker" was a 2022 official selection for the Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival. Kore-eda, who wrote and directed the film, came up with the idea after hearing about children who were left in such boxes and created a story around the brokers and the connection between mothers and children, whether they gave birth to them or not, and found families.
/Film's Rafael Motamayor saw the film at Cannes, and in his review, he said, "'Broker' is a prayer in the form of a movie, a desperate cry of reassurance to tell people everywhere that no matter their upbringing or circumstance, it is okay for them to be here." Excuse me while I grab a box of tissues. I recommend you do the same.
Watch the trailer for Broker
From the trailer, it looks like "Broker" is going to rip your heart out. The synopsis makes it sound like the entire thing is going to be rough, but there is a surprising amount of laughter here. When the group picks up another child that has been rejected by adopted families, it looks as if things may take a joyful turn. It's coming out in limited release, but I'm hoping it streams somewhere soon because this seems like exactly the sort of film we need right now.
Here is the official synopsis:
Sang-hyun (Song Kang-Ho) runs a laundry shop, but is constantly saddled with debt. Dong-soo (Gang Dong-Won), who grew up in an orphanage, works in a baby box facility.
One night in the pouring rain, they secretly carry off an infant who was left at the baby box. But on the following day, the mother So-young (Lee Ji-eun) unexpectedly returns for her son Woo-sung. Realizing that her baby has been taken, she is about to call the police when the two men tell her everything. Their claim that they stole the baby in order to find him a good home seems outrageous, but So-young ends up joining Sang-hyun and Dong-soo on a journey to find new parents for Woo-sung.
Meanwhile, the police detective Su-jin (Bae Doona) and her younger colleague Detective Lee (Lee Joo-Young) are witnessing all of this as it unfolds. They silently tail the group, hoping to catch them in the act at all costs to wrap up their half-year investigation.
Brought together by chance through a baby box, the five individuals embark on an unusual and unexpected journey.
"Broker" hits theaters in New York on December 26, 2022, and in L.A. on December 28, 2022.