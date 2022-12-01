Broker Trailer: A Story Of Found Family From Academy Award-Nominated Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Neon has released the trailer for "Broker," a film from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda who won the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters," making his Korean language debut. "Broker" is the story of Sang-hyun (Song Kang-Ho) who runs a laundry, but moonlights on the side with Dong-soo (Gang Dong-Won) who works at a "baby box" facility where young women drop off unwanted children. Together, they sell these babies to childless couples. One young mother, So-young (Lee Ji-eun) returns to check on the baby she left, and they all set off on a journey to them a good home.

"Broker" was a 2022 official selection for the Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival. Kore-eda, who wrote and directed the film, came up with the idea after hearing about children who were left in such boxes and created a story around the brokers and the connection between mothers and children, whether they gave birth to them or not, and found families.

/Film's Rafael Motamayor saw the film at Cannes, and in his review, he said, "'Broker' is a prayer in the form of a movie, a desperate cry of reassurance to tell people everywhere that no matter their upbringing or circumstance, it is okay for them to be here." Excuse me while I grab a box of tissues. I recommend you do the same.