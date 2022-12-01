RRR Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar On Shooting The Wildest Blockbuster Of The Year [Exclusive Interview]

I know the movie took quite a long time and you guys filmed during Covid. How challenging was it to film a movie like this over Covid when you have these massive crowd shots and all these people? It seems like the wrong kind of movie to try to film during a pandemic.

No, luckily one of my favorite sequences in this film is Ram's introduction. Luckily, we just filmed it just before the lockdown, or the pandemic was announced, or came to India. Luckily that was a sequence, because I don't think in other sequences people come so close together and create that kind of claustrophobic feel to it. That was a sequence which I really like and luckily, I'm very happy that we pulled it off before the pandemic. That kind of thing is not possible after the people had their own fears and all.

The interval sequence was shot after the pandemic, but we took all kind of precautions of everyone getting into the set, the temperature was checked, all of them had the vaccination done. All the precautionary measures were taken and everyone, technicians and other things, and even the actors wear masks and only just before the take, they would remove the mask. Though that took us more time because of [the] precautions which we had taken.

That interval sequence where lots of crowd was there, that was actually probably the sequence where I would have used the maximum number of lights ever in my career, because it had so much slow motion and such a big vast area. I had huge 200, 300 feet terrains, with lots of light stuff to give that feel of a party happening. It was a really, really huge sequence to shoot outdoors, actually.

There's a lot of amazing sequences in this film and they're all so different. There's so many different types of movies happening at the same time. Did you have a favorite thing that you shot in the whole movie?

I really love every part of what I shot, but yeah, there are some favorites here and there. So one of my favorite sequences, as I told you, Ram's introduction near the police station. That was a sequence right from the time it was designed and when we were shooting, we wanted to create a very claustrophobic feel. We took the camera inside the crowd. The time of shooting itself, we were actually so happy and overwhelmed. The visuals were looking [like] something which is not seen before.

That was something which was giving us a very big high even when we were shooting that sequence. Because we did "Baahubali," it was actually like living up to the expectations of the audience was a big challenge. So every sequence had to be designed well, and composed, and shot, and lit well, for the audience to appeal. That was a bigger challenge than the film itself.

I've thought about this a lot because this was kind of my introduction to this kind of movie. A lot of Western audiences, people like me, this is very new for them. Have you guys been surprised by the success of the movie in the way that it traveled?

Yeah, it is really surprising for us, actually. We thought our sensibilities of the way we make movies is suited only for Indian audiences, or because "Baahubali" did well in Japan, probably the Eastern side of the world, they might be having the same kind of emotion as Indians. But coming towards the West of India, especially U.S. and Europe, where people really loved it, that came as a real surprise for us.

First one, two persons were tweeting, then suddenly all the writers, critics and all were appreciating the film. I was really overwhelmed with it. We never expected it. Till recently, we were always looking up to Hollywood films for the technicalities and other things, so when people from there appreciate us, it really feels, "Yeah, okay. We have arrived."

My favorite types of movies are big blockbuster action movies, so I see a lot of big visual effects-driven movies. And I've got to tell you, after seeing "RRR," I just hold those movies to a higher standard now, because what you guys did is so tremendous that I just look at other movies now and I go, "You can do better."

The main thing was we were not trying to ape anyone and that, we wanted it to be rooted in India in terms of our culture, we were just taking the technicalities of inspiring, "Okay, this is what they did. No, but how do we do it?" We did not want to deviate anywhere else and we wanted the script and the story to be the thing which has to be presented before, and not [have] the technicalities overtake them. That was the big challenge. Whenever I do [a] film, I always try to think that my job as a cinematographer is to help my director tell his story, rather than my work standing out. It's like, it should be complimenting the film. Finally, if the film is successful and really done well, then as a team we all will be appreciated, and that is what the final goal of the technician's work is.

