Bruce Lee Biopic From Director Ang Lee Will Star The Filmmaker's Son
Martial arts legend Bruce Lee is getting the biopic treatment. Oscar-winner Ang Lee ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon") is set to direct a film about the late actor, simply titled "Bruce Lee," for Sony's 3000 Pictures. What's more, the filmmaker has actually tapped his own son, Mason Lee ("The Hangover Part II") to star as the Hollywood icon in the upcoming biopic, making it a high-profile family affair.
According to Deadline, Dan Futterman ("Foxcatcher") is currently working on the script, a script that has already passed through many hands up to this point. Lee, in addition to direction, will produce alongside the likes of Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ben Everard, and Brian Bell, with Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva overseeing the project for the studio. Ang Lee had this to say about it:
"Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema. I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality."
Gabler had this to add:
"Bruce Lee is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real-life action heroes of our time. All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event."
A long time coming
Per the report, Lee has actually been working on this film for some time, and it will serve as his first feature directorial effort since 2019's "Gemini Man" which, sadly, underperformed at the box office. Mason Lee, who has also starred in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the Taiwanese hit "Stand by Me," has also been training for the past three years to get in shape for the role. Lee is currently 32, the age that Bruce Lee was when he died very suddenly right when he was on the cusp of superstardom.
Bruce Lee has become a legendary figure but, for much of his career, it wasn't exactly that way. He trained other actors, such as Steve McQueen, helping them ascend the Hollywood ranks. Lee broke through as a big star on "The Green Hornet" TV show in the '60s, becoming a trailblazer for Chinese Americans on the small screen. But leading roles eluded him largely until he put together a string of successful action films including "The Big Boss" and "Fist of Fury." But it was 1973's "Enter the Dragon" that he is best known for which was, rather tragically, released the same year as his death. Had Lee lived on, it's quite possible that would have catapulted him to leading man stardom.
There is no word yet on just how soon production will begin, nor is it clear who will be tapped to star alongside Mason Lee. It should be noted that a previous biopic titled "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story," was released in 1993, starring Jason Scott Lee as the late actor.
"Bruce Lee" does not yet have a release date set.