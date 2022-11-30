Bruce Lee Biopic From Director Ang Lee Will Star The Filmmaker's Son

Per the report, Lee has actually been working on this film for some time, and it will serve as his first feature directorial effort since 2019's "Gemini Man" which, sadly, underperformed at the box office. Mason Lee, who has also starred in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the Taiwanese hit "Stand by Me," has also been training for the past three years to get in shape for the role. Lee is currently 32, the age that Bruce Lee was when he died very suddenly right when he was on the cusp of superstardom.

Bruce Lee has become a legendary figure but, for much of his career, it wasn't exactly that way. He trained other actors, such as Steve McQueen, helping them ascend the Hollywood ranks. Lee broke through as a big star on "The Green Hornet" TV show in the '60s, becoming a trailblazer for Chinese Americans on the small screen. But leading roles eluded him largely until he put together a string of successful action films including "The Big Boss" and "Fist of Fury." But it was 1973's "Enter the Dragon" that he is best known for which was, rather tragically, released the same year as his death. Had Lee lived on, it's quite possible that would have catapulted him to leading man stardom.

There is no word yet on just how soon production will begin, nor is it clear who will be tapped to star alongside Mason Lee. It should be noted that a previous biopic titled "Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story," was released in 1993, starring Jason Scott Lee as the late actor.

"Bruce Lee" does not yet have a release date set.