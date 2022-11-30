Emily In Paris Season 3 Trailer: She's Back And She's Still In Paris
The sun will always rise in the east, baguettes will always be a tasty treat, and Emily will always be in Paris. When all else fails, we can at least rely on those three constants.
Believe it or not, Netflix's fashion-forward rom-com is already back for more. Having premiered back in 2020, "Emily in Paris" is churning out a new season every year, telling the tale of (you guessed it) Emily (played by Lily Collins), an American who scores a dream job in Paris. While the first season saw her navigating a new job and the second saw her exploring romance, the time has now come for Emily to find the perfect work-life balance. Except that's a little hard to do when you refuse to make any decisions about your future.
On both fronts, Emily has reached a very difficult crossroads. Work-wise, the plucky fashionista must choose between sticking with the Savior Marketing firm or leaving to start a new business with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). And then there's her love life: will Emily pursue a relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the sexy chef she's been courting since season 1, or with her British classmate, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), whom she recently started dating? As the protagonist of a very messy romcom series, Emily has opted to make the worst decision possible — not choosing anything at all! Prepare for a messy season of Emily struggling to balance two jobs and two boys. The emotional distress is about to intensify; no wonder she decided to get bangs.
Watch the Emily in Paris season 3 trailer
Saison Trois is so messy that I'm not even sure what to be more worried about. Which of Emily's dilemmas is more dangerous: juggling two boyfriends or two jobs? One of these could land her in some serious legal trouble or, at the very least, wreck her career trajectory. But if Emily gets caught in her messy romantic endeavors (and she almost certainly will), then heartbreak is inevitable. Hopefully, she starts making decisions before these choices are taken out of her hands.
Along with Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, and Lucien Laviscount, season 3 also sees the return of Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Camille Razat as Camille, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.
Season 3 of "Emily in Paris" will arrive on Netflix on December 21, 2022. Here's the official synopsis:
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.