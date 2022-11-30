Emily In Paris Season 3 Trailer: She's Back And She's Still In Paris

The sun will always rise in the east, baguettes will always be a tasty treat, and Emily will always be in Paris. When all else fails, we can at least rely on those three constants.

Believe it or not, Netflix's fashion-forward rom-com is already back for more. Having premiered back in 2020, "Emily in Paris" is churning out a new season every year, telling the tale of (you guessed it) Emily (played by Lily Collins), an American who scores a dream job in Paris. While the first season saw her navigating a new job and the second saw her exploring romance, the time has now come for Emily to find the perfect work-life balance. Except that's a little hard to do when you refuse to make any decisions about your future.

On both fronts, Emily has reached a very difficult crossroads. Work-wise, the plucky fashionista must choose between sticking with the Savior Marketing firm or leaving to start a new business with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). And then there's her love life: will Emily pursue a relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the sexy chef she's been courting since season 1, or with her British classmate, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), whom she recently started dating? As the protagonist of a very messy romcom series, Emily has opted to make the worst decision possible — not choosing anything at all! Prepare for a messy season of Emily struggling to balance two jobs and two boys. The emotional distress is about to intensify; no wonder she decided to get bangs.