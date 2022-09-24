Emily In Paris Season 3 Teaser & Release Date: Zut Alors! Emily Has Bangs

The second season of "Emily in Paris" ended with a decision we didn't get to see before the credits rolled: Emily called Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), her previous boss at the Savoir marketing firm, to let her know whether she's on board to start a new firm with her, or will be sticking with her old boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh). This seems like a no-brainer given that only one of these decisions would keep her in the city that's in the show's title, plus Madeline is extremely annoying whereas Sylvie, Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Julien (Samuel Arnold) are only average levels of Darren-Star-show supporting character annoying.

Speaking of decisions, that's not the only one Emily's putting off with her spontaneous haircut. She also needs to choose between two boyfriends: sexy chef and good friend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who she had an affair with last season, or British classmate Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who she also recently started seeing. Unfortunately, the promo doesn't hint at the secret third option I'm always hoping for, which is that she and Gabriel's on-and-off girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) will realize they have the best chemistry of any couple and start their own torrid affair.

At any rate, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what Emily chooses, since the teaser keeps us in suspense. Instead, we get a wonderfully kooky bit about her describing an important decision, only to reveal she's talking about chopping her hair into an uneven fringe of bangs. "Emily, NO!" Mindy (Ashley Park) yells when she walks in on the bad decision. But really, who among us hasn't been there?

"Emily in Paris" returns to Netflix on December 21, 2022.