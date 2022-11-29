Paul Thomas Anderson Is Gearing Up To Shoot His Next Feature This Summer

It's hard to deny Paul Thomas Anderson's status in our modern filmmaking canon. When he makes a new movie, it always is big news in the entertainment industry, and if recent rumors are true, then he's about to let the cameras roll once more. That's because a mysterious new project attached to his name has appeared on a casting website, despite the project's existence never actually being confirmed.

The Film Stage reported that a casting notice for an "Untitled CK/PTA Studio Feature Film" was released onto the Actors Access database on November 18. CK likely refers to Cassandra Kulukundis, who has served as the casting director for seven of Anderson's films. Although the notice is not available to the general public, /Film was able to read it, and if it is to be believed, then it sheds a tiny sliver of light on what this new film could be about.

According to the notice, Anderson is looking to cast a mixed-race, specifically half-Black and half-white, teenage girl in either middle or high school for one of the film's lead roles. Most interestingly, however, is that the notice takes great lengths to specify that the character practices martial arts, as it says that experience in the practice is preferred.