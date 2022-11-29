Lucasfilm's Willow Series Did Not Feel The 'Burden' Of Staying True To The Sequel Novels [Exclusive]

If you're a fan of fantasy film novelizations, this news may not be for you: the new Disney+ "Willow" series is set to debut this week, and it turns out it won't be hewing too closely to the trilogy of books that continued the story of Elora Danan throughout the '90s. /Film's Bryan Young spoke with showrunner Jon Kasdan about the series continuation of Ron Howard's 1988 movie, and Kasdan explained the interesting relationship the books have to the film, and the ways in which the series will "stay faithful" to them without treating them as gospel.

Kasdan tells /Film he spoke with Lucasfilm lore advisor Pablo Hidalgo when the "Willow" series was still in early development, saying, "Listen, let's talk about the 'Shadow Wars' novels and how they figure in the canon." He says Hidalgo then explained the books' rather unorthodox history. According to Kasdan, Hidalgo says author Chris Claremont already had the trilogy that would eventually become "Shadow Moon," "Shadow Dawn," and "Shadow Star" in the works "previously to coming to Lucasfilm."

Though Kasdan doesn't say this outright, it sounds like the books from Claremont, who was already an established Marvel comic book writer at the time, may not have originally been planned as Elora Danan-centric "Willow" tie-ins at all. Once the author partnered with George Lucas, though, he says, that's what they became. "There was an opportunity at Lucasfilm to publish fantasy," Kasdan says. "It felt like, with some very minor alterations, it could fit as a continuation of the 'Willow' story, but the sort of fantasy that George and Chris were sitting in a room hashing out where Elora's story would go is exactly that — a fantasy."