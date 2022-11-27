Albert Pyun, Director Of The Sword And The Sorcerer And The 1990 Captain America Movie, Has Died At 69

Albert Pyun, the filmmaker behind cult favorite B-movies like "The Sword and the Sorcerer" and "Cyborg," died on Saturday 26 November, 2022, at the age of 69. Albert's wife, Cynthia Curnan, shared the news on social media, writing, "I sat with him for his last breath that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world."

Per Variety, Pyun had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia in recent years, but kept working on projects up until his death. "Its so rote. It's so part of my DNA. It's something I can do fairly effortlessly to keep my mind active," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2018.

While genre movies, and superhero movies in particular, currently dominate the box office and have nine-figure production budgets as standard, Pyun thrived in the arena of low-budget filmmaking. In a retrospective on his career, Pyun said that he worked on the 1993 B-movie "Arcade" for free, and shot it back-to-back with 1991's "Dollman" over just 12 days. "The money was more or less there," he recalled. "[Producer Charles Brand] would show up at the end of the week and pay everybody in cash, the cast and the crew, so we could shoot the next week."

Pyun faced another challenge with the 1990 "Captain America" movie, starring Matt Salinger. Originally set to be made for $6 million, the budget was cut in half midway through production. "The cash flow just vanished," Pyun said in an interview with Las Vegas Weekly. "It was a miracle the production didn't shut down and fall apart. So we just shot as fast as possible and used that momentum to finish the shoot." Without financing, he was forced to improvise; on one day of filming when the cash had run dry, Pyun shot a scene where a character falls to their death by "stuff[ing] a suit on top of a burlap sack and [throwing] it off a cliff."