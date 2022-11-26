A Quick Guide To Everything The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Sets Up For Vol. 3

Marvel dropped its second-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation this week, and while "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" packs a lot of fun into its short runtime, the latest one-off is not exactly a standalone story like "Werewolf at Night." In fact, the holiday special actually includes a surprising amount of connective tissue between "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (and the other films the Guardians have appeared in during the five-year span since) and the upcoming third and final installment of James Gunn's trilogy.

The new Disney+ special follows Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) on a side quest to get Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), an unexpected Christmas present, but it also gives Guardians fans plenty of updates on what the crew's been doing since we last saw them. Here's a quick rundown of everything from the new 42-minute special that might matter when the Guardians return in feature film form next May: