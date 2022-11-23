The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max In December 2022

I am still amazed that David Fincher has not made a theatrically released film since his 2014 hit "Gone Girl," adapted from Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel. This movie made $369 million when it was released eight years ago, and even still, he had to head off to Netflix to continue making what he wants, which has resulted in a couple of TV series, "Mank," and the forthcoming "The Killer." Fincher is one of the best, most reliable American filmmakers we have, and "Gone Girl" stands among the man's finest work. It is the apex of the kind of movie that Fincher does better than anyone, taking a piece of material that could be seen as trashy, prurient, or low-brow and transforming it into the sleekest, most gripping A-picture you can imagine.

"Gone Girl," on the surface, is a typical airport novel thriller about a man (Ben Affleck) whose wife (Rosamund Pike) goes missing, and the common belief of the town and press is that he murdered her. While "Gone Girl" may not be at the very top of Fincher's filmography (because "Zodiac" exists), it does stand at the top of Ben Affleck's. No film has weaponized better what makes Affleck simultaneously charming and destructive better than this film, constantly making you reevaluate how you feel about his emotionally distant yet volatile character. He is expertly matched by Pike, rightfully nominated for an Oscar for her performance (though she probably should have won too). For as dark as "Gone Girl" could theoretically get, Fincher has too much fun telling this story, making it such an easy rewatch. And if you haven't rewatched it recently, now you have no excuse. It's right there on HBO Max.