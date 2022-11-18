Getting Out Of MCU Shape For Welcome To Chippendales Took Its Toll On Kumail Nanjiani

When comedians hit the gym, the first thing they seem to shed is their sense of humor. At least, this was the case with Joe Piscopo, who went from being the second-funniest-man on "Saturday Night Live" during the Eddie Murphy era to, well, whatever it is he's doing today. Then again, there was ample evidence pre-bulk that Piscopo might've been little more than an above-average mimic who frequently shared a television screen with the greatest comedic talent of his generation.

In any event, when Kumail Nanjiani bulked up for the MCU's "Eternals," I felt a strange mix of emotions. On one hand, it was nifty, if not downright aspirational, to see the once-lithe actor pack on some muscle and play a superhero. On the other, I was worried about the Piscopo syndrome. Could Nanjiani still be funny if he looked more like Dave Bautista than Dave Chappelle? Most disconcerting of all: why was I obsessing over the physical bearing of a grown-ass man who can make his own grown-ass decisions?

Fortunately, I don't have to worry about such trivialities anymore because Nanjiani got good and doughy for his leading role in Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales."