Star Wars Bits: Andor, Jabba's Palace, Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Abbey Road, Life Day, And More!

Written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Alessandro Miracolo with a cover by Ryan Brown, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace" #1 celebrates the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" with a series of one-shots that will spotlight Jabba the Hutt and fan-favorite characters from the film. Here's the synopsis for the issue, which arrives February 2023:

"Jabba's palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices...who would ever want that to end? Well, SOMEONE has Jabba in their sights!"

In other comics news, "Star Wars: Yoda" #1, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Nico Leon with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives November 23. The miniseries finds Yoda in exile on Dagobah, reflecting on adventures of the past. Here's the synopsis for the first issue:

"Set during the High Republic era, a people known as the Scalvi are in danger. With no alternatives, a Scalvi child makes a desperate plea for help, hoping that someone on the Jedi Council heard and will answer the call..."

StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of the upcoming issue, which is also available for pre-order on ComiXology.