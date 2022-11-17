Inside Trailer: Willem Dafoe's Thieving Ways Get Him Locked In A Penthouse

Like many of us in the 2020s, Willem Dafoe is no stranger to being stranded in a single location. His crusty old lighthouse keeper in "The Lighthouse" spent the whole movie marooned on an island with Robert Pattinson. (Not a bad way to spend 109 minutes ... for him, since Pattinson's character had to endure his flatulence.) "Inside" sees Dafoe going it alone as an art thief who gets trapped in a New York penthouse after it locks down, panic-room-style, right in the middle of his heist.

He's on literal lockdown, you see. This is "The Penthouse" instead of "The Lighthouse." Unfortunately, the refrigerator is not well-stocked, and there's no running water, either. Other than art worth millions, his only friends — and food — are the fish, which makes his character's name, Nemo, rather ironic (not to mention the fact that Dafoe is reportedly a pescatarian in real life).

In the last few years, Dafoe has shown up in supporting roles in a number of good films like "Nightmare Alley," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "The Northman," but it looks like "Inside" will put the four-time Oscar-nominated star of "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire," "The Florida Project," and "At Eternity's Gate" out in front and have the whole movie resting on his shoulders.

Check out the trailer for "Inside" below.