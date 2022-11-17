Jordan Peele Shares Heartwarming Video Of The Moment Brandon Perea Found Out He Was Cast In Nope

It's not every day that young actors with few credits to their name (and especially those of color) manage to put themselves in a position for the role of a lifetime — let alone one in a Jordan Peele movie. When the "Get Out" and "Us" writer/director first began to tease early footage from the UFO-themed "Nope" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here), fans quickly gravitated towards the obvious scene-stealers: Daniel Kaluuya in his second collaboration with Peele, Keke Palmer as the fiery and charming Emerald Haywood, and especially Steven Yeun in an understated supporting role that packed much more of a punch than anyone was probably expecting.

But in the midst of it all, actor Brandon Perea quietly flew under the radar as the Fry's employee Angel Torres. Once viewers finally got to see the film for themselves, however, this hapless tech expert soon became one of the stand-out highlights of the entire film. While the Haywood siblings, Yeun's traumatized Jupe, and even Michael Wincott as a no-nonsense cinematographer all seemed to have a firm grasp on the otherworldly happenings of the film, Perea's emotional Angel essentially took on the role of the audience surrogate, reacting to the larger-than-life events much as any of us would.

So when Peele recently presented the actor with his richly deserved Rising Star award at the Critics Choice awards, naturally the filmmaker had one last trick up his sleeve. He'd filmed Perea's reaction upon first being told that he landed the part and, well, the heartwarming and wonderfully earnest video simply has to be seen to be truly appreciated. Check it out below!